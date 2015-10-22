FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHTSA chief orders regulators to examine Takata recall options
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

NHTSA chief orders regulators to examine Takata recall options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that they will consider options for accelerating the Takata Corp air bag inflator recall and decide on a coordination plan by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26.

“I have directed staff to provide options for the agency to consider quickly, so that we can make a final decision on whether to invoke our accelerated remedy authority by Thanksgiving,” said Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the meantime, Rosekind said it would be appropriate for 12 automakers involved in the recall to provide loaner vehicles to car owners. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.