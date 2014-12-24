FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata says president stepping down to streamline air bag recall response
December 24, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Takata says president stepping down to streamline air bag recall response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Takata Corp, the air bag maker embroiled in millions of recalls worldwide, said its president Stefan Stocker would step down and its chairman would assume the role to unify the company’s response to the crisis.

Stocker, who joined Takata last year, will remain with the company as a board member.

Shigehisa Takada, the grandson of the company founder, will become president. The company also said that Takada will take a 50 percent pay cut for four months. Stocker and three other executives will also take a pay cut, the company said.

More than 24 million cars have been recalled worldwide over Takata’s air bags, which can erupt with too much force and spray metal shards into cars. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

