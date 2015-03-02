FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata to double replacement inflator output over next six months
March 2, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Takata to double replacement inflator output over next six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Takata Corp said on Monday it plans to double its capacity to make replacement air bag inflators over the next six months and testing on parts that could explode with too much force continues.

The Japanese supplier said it expects to be producing about 900,000 replacement kits per month by September, up from 450,000 now. The defective parts, which activate air bags in case of collision, have been linked to at least six deaths and dozens of injuries. Several lawsuits have been filed. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

