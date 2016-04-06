FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says new Takata airbag death reported in Texas
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
April 6, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Honda says new Takata airbag death reported in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday that a driver in Texas was killed on March 31 after a Takata airbag ruptured, the tenth U.S. death linked to a defect that has led to the recall of tens of millions of vehicles worldwide.

Honda said the latest death took place in a recalled 2002 Honda Civic in Fort Bend County, Texas. Honda said the owner had been mailed multiple recall notices but repairs were never made.

Overall, 10 people have died in the United States in accidents linked to exploding Takata airbags. Nine of those U.S. deaths occurred in Honda vehicles, Honda said. Ford Motor Co has reported a death from a Takata airbag rupture in one of its vehicles in the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson

