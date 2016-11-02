(Adds statement from American Honda)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO Nov 1 A Texas woman has sued
American Honda Motor Co Inc. and the U.S. subsidiary of airbag
maker Takata Corporation for at least $1 million,
claiming that she was badly injured in a low-speed car accident
because the propellant in the airbag exploded.
Takata's air bag inflators, which contain ammonium nitrate,
have been linked to at least 16 deaths, mainly in the United
States, and more than 150 injuries, and resulted in the largest
vehicle recall in history.
The lawsuit, filed late on Monday in state district court in
Houston, claims Takata has known for more than two decades that
ammonium nitrate is dangerously unstable but continued using it
as a propellant because of its low cost.
The plaintiff, Serena Martinez, said the ammonium nitrate in
the airbag in her Honda detonated in the collision, causing the
bag's inflator to disintegrate and spraying her with shrapnel.
She was struck in her chest and arms by the flying debris, the
suit said.
Officials from Takata were not immediately available for
comment.
"Honda has not yet been served with a lawsuit associated
with Ms. Martinez, and, lacking formal confirmation of certain
facts, we are unable to offer any detailed comment at this
time," American Honda Motor Co said in a statement.
Automakers worldwide are ramping up the industry's
biggest-ever recall after Takata, under pressure from U.S.
authorities, agreed earlier this year to declare more of its air
bags as defective in the United States and other countries.
Last week Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling
about 5.8 million cars at home and abroad over potentially
faulty air bag inflators made by Takata, including those used as
replacement parts following a 2010 recall.
In September, Honda Motor Co said it was recalling
about 668,000 vehicles in Japan to replace air bag inflators
supplied by Takata as part of an expanded nationwide recall
announced earlier this year.
"Because of their decision to use a propellant known for its
dangerous properties, Takata airbags are killing and maiming
drivers and passengers across the country involved in otherwise
minor and survivable accidents," the lawsuit said.
Takata has been subject to numerous lawsuits over its
airbags. U.S. regulators have ordered Takata to recall all
airbags using ammonium nitrate without a drying agent by 2019, a
move being fought by some carmakers that see it as unnecessary.
Prolonged exposure of the defective Takata inflators to hot
and humid conditions has been found to cause air bags to explode
with excessive force, spraying shrapnel into passenger
compartments, regulators have said.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Leslie Adler)