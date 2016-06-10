FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota tells U.S. dealers to disclose future Takata recalls
June 10, 2016

Toyota tells U.S. dealers to disclose future Takata recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Friday it had told its U.S. dealers to disclose, at the time of sale, the identity of vehicles with defective Takata air bag inflators that will be subject to recalls by 2018.

After criticism from members of Congress, the automaker made public the list of vehicles with inflators subject to future recalls. They include the 2016 Toyota 4Runner and Lexus GX460 still in production. Dealers may also have in stock new 2015 Lexus IS250C/350C and Scion xB, and the 2015 Lexus GX460 and Toyota 4Runner, the company said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

