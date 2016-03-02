FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota adds 198,000 to recall of cars with Takata air bags
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Toyota adds 198,000 to recall of cars with Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp in the United States said on Wednesday it is expanding its recall of cars with Takata Corp air bag parts by 198,000.

The fresh recall will include 2008 model year Corolla and Corolla Matrix as well as 2008 to 2010 model years Lexus SC430 vehicles.

An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States, in more than 19 million vehicles, because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.