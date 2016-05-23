Toyota recalls 1.6 million U.S. vehicles for Takata air bags

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will recall almost 1.6 million additional U.S. vehicles for front passenger side Takata air bag inflators that could rupture.

Earlier this month, Takata Corp said it was declaring another 35 million to 40 million U.S. inflators defective at the urging of U.S. regulators, a move that more than doubles the number of inflators recalled. Faulty Takata inflators have been linked to more than 100 injuries and 13 deaths worldwide. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)