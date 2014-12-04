FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota to recall 190,000 cars in Japan, China over Takata air bags
December 4, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Toyota to recall 190,000 cars in Japan, China over Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will recall 190,000 vehicles in Japan and China to replace potentially defective front passenger-side air bags made by Takata Corp, the latest in a long line of recalls for the embattled auto safety parts supplier.

The recall followed an unusual deployment of a Takata-made air bag in Toyota’s 2003-model Will Cypha at a scrapyard last month, Japan’s transport ministry said.

Toyota will recall 185,000 vehicles across 19 models including the Corolla and Alphard in Japan. Another 5,000 cars will be recalled in China.

Toyota said it was recalling the cars as a precautionary measure and that the cause of the problem was not yet known. It was not aware of injuries or deaths related to the problem, it said.

Reporting by Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
