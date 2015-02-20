FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. fines Takata $14,000 per day over defective air bag probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States is fining air bag maker Takata Corp $14,000 per day for failing to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation into the company’s defective airbags, the U.S. transportation secretary said on Friday.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and Takata’s failure to fully cooperate with our investigation is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Secretary Anthony Foxx. “For each day that Takata fails to fully cooperate with our demands, we will hit them with another fine.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
