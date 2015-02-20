U.S. fines Takata $14,000 per day over defective air bag probe

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States is fining air bag maker Takata Corp $14,000 per day for failing to cooperate fully with the government’s investigation into the company’s defective airbags, the U.S. transportation secretary said on Friday.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and Takata’s failure to fully cooperate with our investigation is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Secretary Anthony Foxx. “For each day that Takata fails to fully cooperate with our demands, we will hit them with another fine.”