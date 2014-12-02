FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata to comply with U.S. order to expand regional recall -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Takata to comply with U.S. order to expand regional recall -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Takata Corp is making final preparations to expand a region-specific recall in the United States of vehicles with its air bag inflators to the rest of the country, as ordered last week by regulators, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered the nationwide recall last week, giving the Japanese air bag supplier until Tuesday to declare that its inflators are defective and issue a recall. If it does not, NHTSA could begin steps to fine the company up to $7,000 per vehicle, as well as force a recall.

A Takata spokeswoman said no decision had been made yet, adding no board meeting had taken place on Tuesday.

Takata will work with automakers to determine how many vehicles would need to be recalled, the Nikkei said, without citing any sources. The paper added that Takata would explain its decision at a U.S. congressional hearing scheduled on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.