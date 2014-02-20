FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV
#Market News
Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV

Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc has had “conversations” with Apple Inc, Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, but he would not comment on whether those talks revolved around acquisitions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that Musk met with Apple Inc’s head of mergers and acquisitions in 2013, stoking speculation about Tesla’s future.

But speaking generally about the possibility of another company buying Tesla, Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he had concerns.

