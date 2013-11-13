Fire reported at Tesla factory in Fremont, California

DETROIT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Tesla Motors Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, according to local news reports, and city fire officials confirmed they were on the scene.

Three people were injured at the factory, San Francisco radio station KCBS reported. Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tesla, which builds the Model S electric car at the plant, shares fell after news of the fire, but have since rebounded. The stock is now up 90 cents on the Nasdaq to $138.70.