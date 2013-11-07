FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla reports third fire involving Model S electric car
November 7, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Tesla reports third fire involving Model S electric car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Motor Inc’s Model S electric car has suffered its third fire in six weeks.

The Tesla Motors Club website is running pictures and a story about another fire involving a Model S on Wednesday afternoon that a company spokeswoman confirmed. The accident occurred near Smyrna, Tennessee.

Tesla said it has been in touch with the driver, who was not injured.

“Our team is on its way to Tennessee to learn more about what happened in the accident,” Tesla spokeswoman Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean said in a statement. “We will provide more information when we’re able to do so.”

The first Model S fire occurred on Oct. 1 outside Seattle, when the car collided with a large piece of metal debris in the road. U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration later said they found no evidence to indicate a vehicle defect.

The second fire took place later in the month in Merida, Mexico, when according to reports a car drove through a roundabout, crashed through a concrete wall and hit a tree.

Neither driver was injured in the earlier accidents and in all three cases the company said the owners have asked the company for replacement cars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
