Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja to retire, help find replacement
June 9, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja to retire, help find replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will retire later this year, but will stay on to help search for a successor, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk told shareholders on Tuesday.

Musk also said Tesla will release an early version of its Autopilot self-driving program for the Model S sedan by the end of June. The program will contain an auto-steering feature, he said.

Musk confirmed the first deliveries of the new Model X crossover will begin “in three to four months.”

In a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, Musk said a new battery factory in Nevada will begin production by mid-2016 and should reach full production in three to four years. The company’s webcast of the presentation was monitored by Reuters. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
