UPDATE 1-Tesla reports first-quarter profit on higher sales
May 8, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Tesla reports first-quarter profit on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc reported on Wednesday a first-quarter profit, the automaker’s first profit in its 10-year history, on higher sales of its Model S electric sedan.

Shares in the company were up 16.2 percent in after-hours trading.

Excluding non-cash warrant and stock option items, Tesla said it generated a profit of $15 million. The automaker said it was receiving orders for the Model S at a rate greater than 20,000 per year worldwide.

Tesla reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, triple the 4 cents per share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

