U.S. launches investigation into Tesla Model S fires
November 19, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. launches investigation into Tesla Model S fires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators said they have launched an investigation into electric sports car maker Tesla Motors Inc’s popular Model S sedans after another car caught fire two weeks ago.

Tesla reported a fire in one of its Model S luxury electric cars after a highway accident in Tennessee on Nov. 7, the third Model S to catch fire in six weeks.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening a preliminary evaluation to examine the potential risks associated with undercarriage strikes on 2013 vehicles, it said on its website. (r.reuters.com/cys74v)

The NHTSA said it started the preliminary investigation on Nov. 15.

Tesla shares were down 8 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

