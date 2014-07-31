FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla posts $61.9 mln loss as second-quarter sales climb
July 31, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla posts $61.9 mln loss as second-quarter sales climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc, the California-based maker of luxury electric cars, said it lost $61.9 million, or 50 cents a share, in the second quarter, as revenue nearly doubled to $769.3 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, Tesla said it earned 11 cents a share, topping analysts’ expectations of 4 cents.

Earlier on Thursday, the automaker announced a partnership with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp to build a $5 billion battery “gigafactory” in the United States.

Tesla built a record 8,763 Model S sedans in the quarter, and delivered a record 7,579 cars to customers.

Tesla shares rose to nearly $227 after it reported its results. They closed at $223.30, down 2.4 percent, in regular trade. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr)

