Tesla to roll out automatic steering on Model S in three months
March 19, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tesla to roll out automatic steering on Model S in three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc plans to offer automatic steering on its Model S sedan in about three months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday.

The feature will be part of a continuing series of free software upgrades delivered wirelessly to Model S owners, Musk said.

The electric car maker also announced the release of a new Range Assurance feature that will warn Model S drivers before they run out of battery power. The feature will be bundled with a trip planner that will help owners map “optimal” travel routes, Musk said.

Among new features to be delivered later this year is one that will enable owners to summon their car remotely from the garage. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)

