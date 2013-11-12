FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla CEO says no recall for Model S electric car after fires
November 12, 2013

Tesla CEO says no recall for Model S electric car after fires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company’s Model S electric car will not be recalled despite three vehicle fires that raised safety questions and hurt the automaker’s stock price.

Musk, speaking at a New York Times DealBook conference aired on CNBC, said media coverage of the fires was “misleading” and emphasized that there were no injuries as a result of the fires. A third Model S fire happened last week in Tennessee.

U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officials reiterated that they were communicating with Tesla and Tennessee authorities and were gathering information about the most recent incident to determine if additional action was necessary.

Tesla got more unwelcome news this week when actor George Clooney made critical comments about his Roadster sports car to Esquire magazine. On Tuesday, Musk called Clooney’s complaints “needless.”

