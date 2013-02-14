Tesla CEO Musk disputes negative review of Model S

DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disputed claims in a Feb. 8 New York Times article that the battery-powered Tesla Model S performed poorly in cold-weather testing.

In a blog post Thursday morning on the company’s web site, Musk said the Times article, by author John Broder, “does not factually represent Tesla technology.”

In Musk’s post, Tesla published data logs it said were taken from the Times test drive, and said they contradicted claims in the article regarding the state of the car’s battery charge and the times required to fully charge the vehicle.

Musk said the Times “changed the facts” and asked the paper to investigate claims made in the article. Musk earlier this week claimed the article was a “fake.”

In a Wednesday follow-up story, the Times defended its claims and said its test was “not a fake.”