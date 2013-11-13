FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesla may make pickup truck in five years -report
November 13, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Tesla may make pickup truck in five years -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc may introduce an electric pickup truck within five years that is modeled after Ford Motor Co’s top-selling F-150, the Business Insider website reported on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other Tesla executives previously have discussed developing an electric truck that would be introduced sometime after the company launches the Model X crossover at the end of next year and a mass-market third-generation electric car by 2017.

But a five-year timeline means Tesla would launch the truck shortly after delivering its mass-market electric car, which will have a price tag of roughly $35,000.

Tesla could not be immediately reached about Musk’s comments to the online publication, which were made after speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference on Tuesday.

Pickup trucks are a highly profitable segment of the U.S. auto industry and account for the bulk of pretax earnings for Ford and General Motors Co, analysts have said. The F-150 is the best-selling U.S. vehicle.

