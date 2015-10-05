FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand auto sales seen falling short of forecast - Toyota
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 5, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand auto sales seen falling short of forecast - Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sales in Thailand’s automotive industry are expected to fall to 745,000 cars this year from 800,000 projected in July, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Monday.

Toyota cut its annual Thai automotive sales target to 265,000 units in 2015, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told reporters.

In July, Toyota lowered its sales target for the full year to 280,000 units from 330,000 projected earlier as the slowing economy deterred car buyers. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.