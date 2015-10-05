CORRECTED-Thailand auto sales seen falling short of forecast - Toyota

(Corrects industry sales forecast to 750,000-760,000 from 745,000)

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Sales in Thailand’s automotive industry are expected to fall to 750,000-760,000 cars this year from 800,000 projected in July, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Monday.

Toyota cut its annual Thai automotive sales target to 265,000 units in 2015, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai unit, told reporters.

In July, Toyota lowered its sales target for the full year to 280,000 units from 330,000 projected earlier as the slowing economy deterred car buyers.