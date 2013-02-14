FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota finalizes multi-state settlement over safety crisis
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

Toyota finalizes multi-state settlement over safety crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will pay $29
million as part of a multi-state settlement agreement finalized
on Thursday over the Japanese automaker's failure to quickly
notify drivers of defects that wound up triggering the biggest
safety crisis in history.
    The payment, to be doled out to attorney generals of 29
states and one U.S. territory, is part of the $1.1 billion
Toyota agreed to pay in December to compensate consumers who
lost value on their cars due to sudden, unintended acceleration.
 
    As part of Thursday's deal, Toyota will also maintain its
rapid-response centers and quality field offices in the United
States to recoup Toyota drivers affected by its recalls for the
cost of rental cars and public transportation. 
    The move is another step by Toyota to move past its safety
crisis, which began in 2009 and forced the company to recall
about 16 million Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles sold in the
United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.