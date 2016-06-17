FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. investigates steering problems in 135,000 older Toyota SUVs
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 17, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. investigates steering problems in 135,000 older Toyota SUVs

David Shepardson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steering and braking problems linked to two crashes and five injuries in 135,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles have prompted the opening of a federal investigation, a U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it has 135 complaints from 2001-2002 model year Toyota Sequoia SUV owners alleging incidents of unexpected vehicle stability control activations resulting in automatic braking of the left or right wheel and unexpected steering pull.

A preliminary probe is the first step before NHTSA decides whether to demand a recall. Toyota spokeswoman Cindy Knight said the company is cooperating with NHTSA.

Around half of the complaints said a faulty sensor was diagnosed as the cause of the problem, while other complaints report similar symptoms and driving conditions, NHTSA said.

Most of the complaints reported an unexpected activation at highway speeds. Some reported the incident as feeling like a “jerk” to the steering wheel.

In 2010, Toyota recalled 50,000 2003 Sequoia SUVs because the vehicle stability control system could activate at low speed for a few seconds during acceleration NHTSA had launched an investigation in 2008 into the issue and upgraded it in 2009. Toyota insisted at the time the issue wasn’t a safety issue but agreed to recall the vehicles anyway.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.