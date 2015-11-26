Toyota inks Paralympics sponsorship deal through 2024

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp signed a partnership agreement with the International Paralympic Committee on Thursday which will see the world’s largest automaker provide vehicles, technology services and mobility support robots to the Paralympic Games through 2024.

The partnership will begin in 2016, when sponsorship will be limited to Japan, and will extend globally from 2017.

Toyota is already a major sponsor of the International Olympics Committee through 2024, which includes the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)