Toyota cuts price for Prius Plug-in hybrid
October 9, 2013 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota cuts price for Prius Plug-in hybrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is slashing by about $2,000 the price of its Prius Plug-in hybrid, continuing a trend of automakers cutting prices for electric vehicles.

The 2014 Prius Plug-in will be sold for $30,785, including a destination charge of $795, Toyota’s U.S. sales division said.

Sales of the 2014 version of the Prius Plug-in will begin in November in 15 states including California, New York and New Jersey.

Earlier this year, General Motors Co said it was increasing incentives on its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid and Nissan Motor Co Ltd slashed prices on its electric car, the Leaf.

