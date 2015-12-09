FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says new Prius to start at 2.4 mln yen in Japan
December 9, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota says new Prius to start at 2.4 mln yen in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday its new Prius would start at 2.429 million yen ($19,785) in Japan and that it would aim to sell 12,000 of the petrol-electric car each month in its home market.

Toyota also said the fourth-generation Prius, which goes on sale in Japan on Wednesday, has a listed mileage of 40.8 km per litre for the most fuel-efficient model.

The new Prius hits the market during a slump in global petrol prices, which has pushed consumers in the United States, Toyota’s largest market, to trade in hybrids and electric vehicles in favour of sports utility vehicles. ($1 = 122.7700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

