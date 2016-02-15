FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota resumes production at Japan plants after steel shortage
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 15, 2016 / 1:42 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota resumes production at Japan plants after steel shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp resumed production at its vehicle assembly plants in Japan on Monday following a one-week stoppage after an explosion at an affiliate’s steel plant resulted in a steel shortage.

The world’s biggest-selling automaker on Monday confirmed that its four directly owned, domestic assembly plants had come back online after production had been suspended on Feb. 8-13, following a blast at an Aichi Steel Corp plant in January.

Production at all other Toyota plants affected by the shortage had also resumed, the company said.

Toyota produced around 13,600 vehicles a day in Japan in December, up 10 percent from a year earlier, due in part to the start of production of the latest Prius petrol hybrid. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

