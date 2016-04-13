Toyota recalls 390,000 vehicles over fuel pressure sensors

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday recalled around 390,000 vehicles in Japan and overseas to tighten a fuel pressure sensor attachment to the delivery pipe to remedy an issue which may result in leakage.

The recall by the Japanese automaker affected around 326,000 vehicles sold in Japan, including the Crown, the luxury sedan model made for the domestic market, and the Mark X sedan, along with the Lexus IS250. Production periods ranged from December 2003 to October 2007.

A total of 64,000 Lexus IS250 and GS300 vehicles were also recalled in Europe, Oceania, Asia and other regions.

Separately, Toyota recalled nearly 17,000 Crown and Crown Majesta models in Japan, produced between January 2008 and July 2013, over electrical issues with the stereo amplifier system. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)