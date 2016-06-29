FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota recalls 2.86 mln cars globally over emissions control unit
June 29, 2016

Toyota recalls 2.86 mln cars globally over emissions control unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday said it was recalling 2.87 million vehicles worldwide over a possible fault with their evaporative fuel emissions control unit.

The recall covers vehicles produced between April 2006 and August 2015, and includes the Japanese automaker's gasoline hybrid Prius model, the Auris compact hatchback and Corolla compact models.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese automaker said it was recalling 1.43 million Prius and Lexus models worldwide because of a separate issue involving a possible airbag inflator defect. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

