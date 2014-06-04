FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAW elects Dennis Williams as president
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
June 4, 2014 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

UAW elects Dennis Williams as president

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 4 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union elected Dennis Williams to a four-year term as its president on Wednesday.

Williams, 61, has said he will serve only a single term as president of the 78-year-old union.

He faces difficult 2015 contract talks with the three major U.S. automakers, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as UAW members will press for the elimination of a two-tiered wage scale.

About a quarter of unionized workers at the U.S. automakers are so-called second-tier employees who make less than veteran workers. The UAW accepted the tiered wage structure in 2007 as the automakers were struggling. Now all three are profitable.

Williams succeeds Bob King, 67, who served a four-year term. Williams will be inaugurated on Thursday at the UAW convention in downtown Detroit. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.