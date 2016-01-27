CORRECTED-Fiat Chrysler hikes profit sharing to $4,000

(Corrects headline to “to $4,000” from “by as much as $4,000”)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s U.S. arm said on Wednesday it would make profit-sharing payments of up to $4,000 to eligible employees represented by the United Auto Workers Union (UAW).

The Italian-U.S. automaker said about 40,000 of its employees would receive the payment on Feb. 19. (bit.ly/1nPhsYi)

The payment represents a 45 percent increase from the $2,750 UAW-represented employees received last year, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)