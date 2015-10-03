FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. auto union, Ford avert strike at pickup factory
October 3, 2015

U.S. auto union, Ford avert strike at pickup factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union and Ford Motor Co. have averted a strike at a factory in Kansas City, Mo. that builds the company’s best-selling F-150 pickup trucks, the union said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

The post by UAW Vice President Jimmy Settles, the union’s top negotiator at Ford, didn’t provide details of what he called a “tentative agreement on their local contract.”

Settles said last week the Union local in Kansas City, representing about 7,000 workers, had been unable to resolve differences over seniority, staffing and safety issues.

Ford has made about $1.1 billion investments in the Kansas City facility to expand production of pickups and commercial vans. The F-150 is a mainstay of Ford’s global profits. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Mary Milliken and James Dalgleish)

