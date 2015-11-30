FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford says to incur $600 mln expense in 2015 from U.S. union pact
November 30, 2015

Ford says to incur $600 mln expense in 2015 from U.S. union pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will incur a $600 million expense this year tied to its new four-year contract with the United Auto Workers union in the United States.

The expense is consistent with the company’s previously stated expectations for 2015, according to a statement issued by Ford.

Most of the $600 million expense are tied to a ratification bonus for the company’s nearly 53,000 UAW members. That bonus works out to $10,000 per worker, including $1,500 in 2016 profit sharing.

The UAW announced on Nov. 20 that its members at Ford had narrowly voted to ratify the new four-year contract.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

