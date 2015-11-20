FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

UAW leaders ratify new GM labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Leaders of the United Auto Workers union ratified a four-year labor agreement with General Motors Co on Friday, two weeks after most rank-and-file GM workers voted in favor of the new contract.

Ratification, announced by the union, was delayed two weeks because skilled trades workers, who are fewer than general production workers at GM’s U.S. auto plants, had voted it.

UAW leaders quizzed skilled trades workers on the reasons for their rejection and then went back to the negotiating table with GM seeking changes. Skilled trades workers in general maintain machines at auto plants, and include electricians, pipefitters, tool makers and millwrights. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)

