UAW president says union wants to expand healthcare pool
June 18, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

UAW president says union wants to expand healthcare pool

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 18 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday that he wants to enter talks with the three major U.S. automakers about expanding the healthcare insurance pool to include active union workers, retirees and perhaps salaried workers.

Williams said the larger pool would mean lower prices for drug prescriptions, hospital stays and other healthcare services.

This would not mean giving healthcare program management for UAW retirees back to the companies, Williams said. About 607,000 retired UAW members have their healthcare managed by the union. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

