UAW, Fiat Chrysler labor talks continue as deadline looms in U.S.

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers union continued bargaining Monday evening with hours to go before a 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) Tuesday deadline after which the U.S. union could call for a strike.

At issue are proposals to overhaul a two-tier pay system the UAW wants eliminated and to restructure company health plans to curb rising costs, people familiar with the process said.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has at least three options if the contract expires without a settlement. It could call a companywide strike, or stage limited walkouts that could cripple the company’s operations without forcing hefty payments to workers from union strike funds. The union could also opt to extend the current contract and allow more time for a settlement.

The terms of any Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) deal would be used to set the pattern for subsequent labor agreements at General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, the UAW has said.

Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of the Italian-American company, canceled a scheduled appearance at the Frankfurt auto show this week to try to seal a deal with the union and its president, Dennis Williams.

Labor expert Arthur Schwartz said on Monday that FCA must offer a raise to veteran first-tier workers who have not seen one in a decade to get workers to ratify any tentative deal the negotiators produce. First-tier workers make about $28 per hour while the second tier tops out at about $19.28 per hour.

Schwartz said FCA workers would not ratify a contract without a pay hike for more senior workers earning the top wage scale.

Marchionne has said he wants to eliminate the two-tier wage system, but he has suggested he wants to set base wages lower than the current top tier, and offer union workers more in the form of profit sharing or bonuses when the company’s profits are high.

At FCA, about 45 percent of the company’s UAW workers are recent hires earning lower-tier wages. That gives FCA’s U.S. operations an $8 to $10 an hour labor cost advantage over Ford, where 28 percent of the UAW workers are in the lower-tier wage group, and GM, where 20 percent of workers are in the lower-wage tier.

Ford said Monday the UAW agreed to extend the current contract. A GM spokesman said talks continued with the UAW and had not yet called for an extension.