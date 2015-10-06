U.S. union informs Fiat Chrysler of possible strike

DETROIT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers has notified Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of its intention to have workers walk off the job as early as late Wednesday night, the company said on Tuesday.

“FCA US confirms that it has received strike notification from the UAW. The Company continues to work with the UAW in a constructive manner to reach a new agreement,” Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

A notice to Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. vice president for employee relations, Glenn Shagena, by the UAW’s lead Fiat Chrysler negotiator, Norwood Jewell, said the current four-year contract extension would be expire at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)