UAW approves proposed Fiat Chrysler contract for US worker vote
October 9, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

UAW approves proposed Fiat Chrysler contract for US worker vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. union United Auto Workers’ leaders on Friday approved a tentative four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , sending the proposed pact to 40,000 workers for a ratification vote.

The move follows Fiat Chrysler workers’ rejection last week of a previous tentative contract. A new tentative agreement was reached on Wednesday night, averting a call by the UAW to have its members strike Fiat Chrysler’s U.S. operations. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Christian Plumb)

