With Fiat Chrysler pact approved, UAW now eyes GM and Ford

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Thursday that its members ratified a four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by an overwhelming majority, after rejecting a previous contract proposal last month.

The new contract will be used as a basic pattern for contracts at U.S. automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. The UAW is expected to soon name the company with which it negotiates next.

The new contract, effective as of next Monday, provides a clearer path to top pay for so-called “second-tier” workers in a two-tier wage system established in 2007, which pays newer workers less than those hired before 2007.

Approved by a 77 percent majority, it will affect 40,000 Fiat Chrysler UAW members in the United States. GM and Ford each have about 52,700 UAW-represented workers.

Fiat Chrysler said the new contract “represents an investment in our U.S. workforce and recognizes its contributions to the company’s growth over the past six years.”

UAW members sacrificed gains in a 2011 contract and two years earlier made concessions to allow the former Chrysler to go through bankruptcy and come out partially owned and fully managed by the former Fiat. Fiat and Chrysler merged in 2014.

The company is now profitable, but not nearly as much as GM or Ford. Ford and GM executives have recently said that their profits are not excessive and they will not allow labor costs to go up to the point that they are not competitive with foreign automakers with U.S. plants or with crosstown rival Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler’s labor costs have been lower than either GM of Ford because it has more lower-paid recent hires, at about 45 percent. Ford has about 29 percent “second-tier” workers and GM has about 20 percent.

UAW leaders have rallied members this year by saying “this is our time” to reap rewards after rounds of concessionary contracts since 2007 when the Detroit Three automakers were reeling financially.

GM on Wednesday announced a record pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion, and an operating North American profit margin so far this year of 10.5 percent.

Ford, which reports its third-quarter results on Tuesday, made a profit of $6.9 billion last year, and a second-quarter pre-tax profit of $2.9 billion.

Some 72 percent of GM’s revenue in the third quarter came from North America, where UAW-made products are its biggest sellers.