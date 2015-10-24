FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

UAW gives GM Sunday night deadline on U.S. labor contract

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union set a Sunday night deadline for General Motors Co to agree to a new four-year contract, setting up a possible strike of GM’s U.S. operations.

GM and the union have been in talks since July and have for the last several days intensified negotiations to reach a deal. The UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have a new contract that goes into effect on Monday, while Ford Motor Co has yet to enter intensified talks with the union. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)

