UAW gives GM Sunday night deadline on U.S. labor contract

DETROIT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union set a Sunday night deadline for General Motors Co to agree to a new four-year contract, setting up a possible strike of GM’s U.S. operations.

GM and the union have been in talks since July and have for the last several days intensified negotiations to reach a deal. The UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV have a new contract that goes into effect on Monday, while Ford Motor Co has yet to enter intensified talks with the union. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang)