U.S. union, GM reach tentative agreement on labor contract

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Negotiators for the United Auto Workers and General Motors Co reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year labor contract, averting a threatened strike, the union said late on Sunday night.

The proposed deal will now go to a council of several hundred UAW leaders from GM’s U.S. plants, who are expected to approve it. The contract then goes to a ratification vote of the UAW’s 52,700 workers at GM, which confirmed a tentative accord has been reached.

Last week, the union’s new contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV was overwhelmingly ratified by worker vote. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Kenneth Maxwell)