UAW, Ford reach tentative contract deal, ratification vote next

DETROIT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Ford Motor Co and the United Auto workers on Friday reached a tentative agreement for a new four-year labor contract, the union and company said.

The proposed deal is likely to be approved by UAW leaders on Monday and then will proceed to a ratification vote by Ford’s UAW members.

General Motors Co workers are in the final stages of voting on their new four-year contract, which is expected to be approved after large plant results have been announced in favor of the deal.