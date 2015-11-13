Pact approved at U.S. Ford plant getting new product -UAW official

DETROIT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers members at a Detroit-area plant that was promised new product to keep it open as part of a proposed U.S. labor contract with Ford Motor Co overwhelmingly approved the pact in a ratification vote, a UAW official said on Friday.

UAW Local 900 President Bill Johnson said 81 percent of those who voted at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne supported the new four-year contract. He said 2,548 voted.

Production workers voted 81 percent in favor and a smaller number of skilled trades workers voted 83 percent in favor, he said.

The facility is the first large Ford assembly plant to tally voting for the contract that was agreed on by Ford and UAW negotiators. Voting at Ford plants, which have about 53,000 UAW workers, continues through next Wednesday.