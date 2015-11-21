Ford union workers ratify new four-year U.S. labor pact - UAW

DETROIT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co U.S. union workers narrowly approved a four-year labor contract after a late push for support by United Auto Workers leaders, the UAW said late Friday night.

The UAW said 51.3 percent of production workers and 52.4 percent of skilled trades workers voted in favor of the new contract, after more than a week of voting that concluded at Ford’s U.S. operations on Friday night. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Richard Borsuk)