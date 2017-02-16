FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Auto union weighing "Buy American" campaign
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 6 months ago

Auto union weighing "Buy American" campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT - Feb 16 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union plans to step up its efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.

"If it's not made in America, don't buy it," Williams said during a briefing for reporters at the union's Detroit headquarters, responding to a question about General Motors Co's Chevrolet Cruze hatchback, made in Mexico, and the Buick Envision sport utility, which GM imports from China.

The UAW is working on an advertising campaign promote the buy America message, Williams said. "Boycotts may be coming back," he said.

Reporting By Joe White

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.