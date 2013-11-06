FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Auto Workers official to retire next year
November 6, 2013

United Auto Workers official to retire next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - General Holiefield, a United Auto Workers union vice president who represents blue-collar Chrysler Group LLC workers, plans to retire in June 2014, the UAW said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day before union leaders propose a slate of candidates for the UAW’s top offices. UAW members will elect new leadership in June 2014.

Holiefield has been with the union, which represents unionized workers at General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler, for more than four decades. He was elected to a second term as a UAW vice president in 2010.

