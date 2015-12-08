FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 8, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

UAW launches strike at auto supplier Nexteer's U.S. operations

Joseph White

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Union workers at Nexteer Automotive’s complex in Saginaw, Michigan, walked off the job early Tuesday after rejecting a proposed contract, halting production of steering systems and other components essential to vehicle production by General Motors Co and other automakers.

United Auto Workers union Local 699 announced the strike on its Facebook page shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The action came after workers at the Saginaw factory on Sunday voted down a proposed contract by a wide margin. Local 699 leaders posted a tally sheet of the vote on Facebook.

GM was assessing the potential impact on its operations Tuesday morning, a spokesman said.

Nexteer, controlled by a unit of Aviation Industry Corp of China, was formerly part of GM, and remains a major supplier of steering systems and related hardware to the Detroit automaker. Nexteer supplies steering systems for GM’s profitable large Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

“We are trying to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Nexteer spokesman Luis Canales said in an interview on Tuesday.

A spokesman for UAW leadership in Detroit did not have an immediate comment. Officials at Local 699 could not be reached.

Trade newspaper Automotive News reported on Tuesday that Nexteer also supplies parts to Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Toyota Motor Corp. Canales said he could not comment on the customers affected. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

